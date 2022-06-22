WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For 50 years, CPRF has been helping people with disabilities find independence and employment.

It includes assisting with job placement, advocacy, employment training, and customized wheelchairs.

“What they get here from these wheelchairs is something that is so, so great for the person whether they’re 5 or whether they’re 55, and they’re able to get around, they’re able to live as normal of a life as they can and be productive in the workplace,” said Russ Meyer, River City Roll board chairman.

The River City Roll Gala, benefitting CPRF, will be Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Mark Arts.

There will be a dinner, a live and silent auction and dueling pianos.

Proceeds will benefit the CPRF Wheelchair and posture seating clinic and equipment fund.