WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970.

The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture.

A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, crashed at approximately 3 p.m. on a mountain near Silver Plume, Colo., while en route to Logan, Utah, for a game against Utah State University.

Twenty-nine people died at the scene, while two others died later after receiving medical attention for their injuries.

Eight players survived the plane crash.

The other plane, known as the ‘Black Plane,’ was told of the crash once they arrived in Utah for the game.

The game against Utah State was canceled, and to this day, people continue to remember those lost.

“We’ve lived our lives in honor of them, and I’ve tried to do that every day of my life. Because of the lives they didn’t get to live. We are here celebrating their lives and trying to be the best that we can be in their memory,” said Bruce Gerleman, who was a WSU football player on the Black Plane.

