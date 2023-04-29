WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 75 people laced up their running shoes for mental health on Saturday morning. It was for the Five Fifty Fifty.

Fifty 5Ks happen in all 50 states for 50 days. It’s put on by the AB KorKor Foundation.

Dr. AB Korkor started the race to break the stigma surrounding mental health, spread awareness, and enforce the importance of exercise.

Each 5K benefits a different mental health organization. The Kansas 5K benefited the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas.

“Our goal really is to ensure that our programs are available at no cost to the public. Our belief is if you need mental health care, you need mental health care, end of story. And your ability to access that care should never be predicated on your financial circumstances,” said Eric Litwiller, Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas director of Donor Advising and Communications.

The non-profit helps around 10,000 Kansans access free mental health care each year.