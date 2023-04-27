WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thursday marks the 5th anniversary of the death of a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer and his son.

Officer Stacy Woodson, 37, and his 10-year-old son Braeden were killed in 2018 in a crash involving a man accused of driving under the influence.

“Today we remember a great man! We lost you and Braeden way too soon. Forever in our thoughts and prayers!!,” said the WPD on Facebook.

Officer Stacy Woodson, Wichita Police Department (KSN Photo)

Officer Stacy Woodson, Wichita Police Department (KSN Photo)

Courtesy Wichita Police

Officer Stacy Woodson, Wichita Police Department (KSN Photo)

Officer Stacy Woodson, Wichita Police Department (KSN Photo)

Officer Stacy Woodson, Wichita Police Department (KSN Photo)

WPD Horse Woodson Courtesy Wichita Police

The crash happened near the intersection of 21st Street and 167th Street around 8:15 p.m.

Stacy, who was off-duty at the time, was driving a motorcycle down 21st with Braeden as a passenger when a truck, driven by James Dalrymple, pulled onto 21st and crashed into them. Stacy died on the scene. His son died later at the hospital.

In September 2021, Dalrymple pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. At his sentencing the following month, Darymple was given a sentence of 36 months of probation, following what the judge called an agreement based on the “extraordinary forgiveness and compassion of the Woodson family.”

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

Stacy was a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department who had just become a part of the newly returned Motorcycle Traffic Enforcement Unit. He was also a part of the Wichita Police Mounted Unit.

In September of 2022, the Wichita Police Mounted Unit welcomed a new horse to the unit. Woodson, who was named in honor of Officer Stacy Woodson, was introduced during a ceremony attended by surviving family members.

“Wichita! Check this out! One of WPD’s Mounted Unit Horses is named after Officer Stacy Woodson. Here’s a picture of Woodson standing by the memorial for Officer Stacy Woodson and his son Braeden. We will never forget you both!!,” said the WPD in another post.