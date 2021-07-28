6 die in crashes on Kansas roadways over the weekend

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said six people died in crashes on highways over the weekend.

A 6-year-old girl died Tuesday at Children’s Mercy Hospital following a Sunday evening crash in Brown County.

Taya Mooney of Sabetha was a passenger in a 1973 Volkswagen that was hit from the rear by a semi tractor-trailer while stopped to make a left turn.

The driver of the semi, from Texas, was uninjured. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 27-year-old woman, has a suspected serious injury. A seven-year-old girl, also in the Volkswagen suffered only a minor injury.

Five others died over the weekend in other crashes around the state.

Adam Lee Samuelson, 38, died after a collision on Sunday. It happened at U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 16 in Riley County north of Randolph.

On Saturday, 35-year-old Stephanie Manyseng and 43-year-old Rudy Perez-Marcial were killed in Harvey County after a van left I-I35 and hit an embankment.

In Johnson County, two drivers died when their trucks collided on I-35. One truck was driving southbound in northbound lanes.

