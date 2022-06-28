The northbound I-135 ramp will be replaced with a two-lane flyover ramp to southbound I-235. (KDOT Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be a temporary closure at Wichita’s North Junction on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the northbound I-235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Workers will be using that time to crane bridge beams onto the bridge piers.

The construction is part of a new two-lane flyover ramp to replace the loop ramp to southbound I-235.

The goal of the North Junction construction is to improve safety and traffic flow at the connections of I-135, I-235, K-96 and K-254. Click here to learn more about the project.