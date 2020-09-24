6 Kansas schools receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six Kansas schools have been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020 said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The Kansas schools chosen were Bostic Traditional Magnet and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School both in Wichita.

Other schools were Bradley Elementary School in Fort Leavenworth, Grant F. Timmerman in Emporia, Piper Elementary School in Kansas City, and Prairie Creek Elementary School in Olathe.

The department said the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said Secretary DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. Each school will each receive their plaques and flags via mail.

The program in its 38th year has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

