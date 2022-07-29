WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East Square has announced that six new stores will soon open there.

Starting on the upper level, Pandora jewelry will open next to Von Maur this fall. Skate shoe brand Vans will also open this fall near the center court. Finally, sports apparel store Pro Image will open in August next to SCHEELS.

On the lower level, the clothing store Daily Thread is coming in August. It will be by Dillard’s. Bubble tea shop Panda Boba will open in the fall in center court.

Clothing and home goods company Earthbound will open sometime in spring, but it is still working on a specific location.

The mall says exact opening dates will be announced later on their website and Facebook page.