House fire in the 7000 block of S. Rutan in Derby. (Courtesy: Derby Fire and Rescue)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were displaced in a house fire west of Derby. It happened in the 7000 block of S. Rutan around 1:22 a.m.

Derby Fire and Rescue said no one was injured in the fire. Damage to the home is estimated to be $150,000. The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.