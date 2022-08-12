MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Six crew members with the McPherson Fire Department (MFD) are expecting their wives to have babies by the end of this year!

MFD made the announcement on Facebook:

“The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six at McPherson Fire Department! We feel blessed to announce that we have six crew members expecting before the end of this year.”

Six crew members expecting babies this year (Courtesy: McPherson Fire Department)

Six crew members expecting babies this year (Courtesy: McPherson Fire Department)

The above photos show six wives of the MFD crew wearing their husband’s gear while showing off their baby bumps.

From left to right:

Baby Becker is due Oct. 9

Baby Krebaum is due Dec. 4

Baby Rush is due Nov. 1

Baby Hainline is due Sep. 27

Baby Ricardez is due Nov. 9

Baby Kuluva is due Dec. 21

KSN News reached out to MFD. They said that they are all very excited to watch these families grow and can’t wait to see them all at future family events.