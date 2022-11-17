SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Are you 60 or older and living in Sedgwick County? You may qualify for the Sedgwick County Department on Aging’s Utility Assistance Program.

“We know that with inflation and cost of everything increasing, a lot of older adults are having trouble making ends meet and may need a little help with expenses,” said the Sedgwick County Department on Aging. “Our agency can help those in a critical situation who are struggling to pay their utility bills.”

To qualify, you must:

Be a Sedgwick County resident

Be 60 years old or older

Not have the head of household make more than $2,265 per month (One per household)

Not have received LIEAP assistance in 2022

The short-term Program is running now through the end of the year or until funds are no longer available.

For more information on the Sedgwick County Department on Aging’s Utility Assistance Program, call 855-200-2372.