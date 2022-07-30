WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Around 600 refugees received snacks, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and school supplies at the 7th Annual Refugee Back to School Backpack Bash.

Volunteers prepared all the items and opened up to refugees on Saturday morning. They provided transportation to make sure everyone had access to the items.

“We have it set up so they can choose their supplies like other kids get to do. We don’t want there to be a difference in their experience that they have when they start school,” said Patrice Cummings, First Presbyterian Church Wichita Mission Moderator.

The International Rescue Committee is expecting 100 more refugees to come to Wichita in the fall.