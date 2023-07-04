WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six thousand workers at Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to Boeing, will return to work on Wednesday after they ended a brief strike last week.

On Thursday, a new contract was approved by 63% of the workers that voted.

The International Association of Machinists said it contained “significant improvements” in wages, overtime rules and prescription-drug coverage compared with the rejected offer.

Spirit builds the fuselage for Boeing 737 Max jets and makes other components for airline and military planes built by Boeing, Airbus and other manufacturers. Boeing has faced supply-chain problems at Spirit and engine suppliers, and a long strike at Spirit would have made those disruptions worse.