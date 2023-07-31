WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will consider on Tuesday issuing $60 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds and a 100% 10-year tax abatement to construct a new 300,000-square-foot building for Air Capital Flight Line LLC.

The company intends to construct the building on 40 acres of land at 3800 S. Oliver. The building is being built for use as an office and manufacturing by Spirt AeroSystems and will be leased by Spirit.

The facility will contain cranes, furnaces, specialized equipment and improvements, air compressor systems, autoclave buildings, clean room, and offices, among other items.

Spirit anticipates creating 150 new jobs over four years with annual wages of more than $100,000 per employee.