WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 63-year-old man was killed in Friday in a crash involving his motorcycle.

The Wichita Police Department said an officer drove up to the crash just before 6 p.m. at Pawnee and McLean.

Police said a blue Chevy Prizm and motorcycle collided in the intersection.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not suspected in the crash. The driver of the Prizm had minor injuries.

The name of the motorcycle driver was not been released.