63,000 Kansas families will continue to get emergency food assistance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas families who get food stamps will continue to get emergency food assistance benefits.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) said the continuation for 63,000 SNAP households is to help them manage the impacts of COVID-19.

The extension will increase the maximum monthly benefit for 63,000 households across the state and deliver an additional $14.59 million a month to Kansas.

“Our goal at DCF is to protect children and strengthen families,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said in a news release. “The extension of the emergency food assistance benefits will help ensure Kansas families continue to have access to healthy groceries and basic necessities.”

The continuance of the emergency allotment is effective through July 31, 2022, or upon the termination of the federal declaration of a Public Health Emergency, whichever occurs sooner.

No application is necessary to receive the emergency food assistance funds. The distribution will continue to follow the standard alphabetical schedule.

Those who do not currently receive food assistance, but are interested in applying, are encouraged to visit the DCF website by clicking here.