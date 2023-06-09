EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday will mark the 65th anniversary of the deadly 1958 tornado that struck El Dorado.

The tornado, which was ranked an F4, lasted 3 minutes and traveled for 8 miles, and was nearly 1,000 feet wide. Thirteen people were killed, and at least 80 people were injured.

Tornadoes typically travel northeast, but the one that struck that day was rare because it traveled southwest. The odd direction of the tornado earned it the nickname of the “Wrong Way Tornado.”

In 2007, a memorial was erected in Graham Park in El Dorado to honor the victims. The City of El Dorado will be sounding the tornado sirens at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in memory of those who died.

Above is a video of a report about the tornado’s 63rd anniversary in 2021.