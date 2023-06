WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 67-year-old man.

Police say Stephen Bodine has some health issues.

Stephen Bodine (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

He was last seen in the area of Central and Broadway.

Bodine may be wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

If you know where he is, call 911.