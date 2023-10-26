WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 6th Annual Cuffs vs. Axes Charity Boxing Classic will benefit The Honore Adversis Foundation, Wichita Firefighters Charitable Fund and Villa Boxing Club delinquency prevention program for at-risk youth in the Planeview area.

The event will be from 6-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Road. Doors to the event will open at 5 p.m., one hour before bell time.

This year’s card will feature “Team Wichita” vs. “Team Dallas.” The teams are made of law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel who will be competing against each other in Olympic-style boxing contests.

General admission is $20 online in advance and $30 at the door. General admission has no assigned seating.

A “Cuffs vs. Axes Aviate Kid package” is $30 online. The package includes jump time for the duration of the Classic, along with pizza and bottled water.

A single ringside table seat is $200. A ringside table includes admission and seating in the ringside table area with food and drinks provided by Bubba’s 33, Emerson Biggins, and Pizza Ranch. There is a limited number of ringside seats available.

