$7.86 million resurfacing project to begin on K-14, K-96 in Reno, Sedgwick counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Work will start soon on a $7.86 million resurfacing project on K-14 and K-96 in Reno County and K-96 in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a hot-mix-asphalt overlay and shoulder widening. Work is expected to begin around Aug. 2 and be completed around the end of October, depending on the weather.

The Reno County portion will be on northbound and southbound lanes of K-14 from the U.S. 50/K-14/K-96 junction at South Hutchinson south to the K-96 junction – a length of about 2.5 miles.

The Reno County part also will be on westbound K-96 from the K-14 junction east to the Reno/Sedgwick county line – a length of almost 15 miles.

The Sedgwick County portion will be on eastbound K-96 from the Sedgwick/Reno county line east to about Maize Road, a length of about 15 miles.

During the work, traffic will be restricted to one lane, and motorists should expect to slow down for the work zone.