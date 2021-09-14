7-year-old girl dead after crash in Ford County

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash has left two drivers hospitalized and a 7-year-old girl dead. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash took place on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

A Volkswagon Tiguan was headed eastbound on U.S. 50. The Tiguan attempted to pass a vehicle in front of them and struck a Ford Transit 250 on the westbound shoulder that was headed in the opposite direction. Both vehicles came to a stop in the north ditch.

The 29-year-old driver of the Volkswagon Tiguan, identified as Shelby A. Ansari of Mesa, Arizona, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries. A 7-year-old passenger inside, identified by authorities as Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera of Mesa, Arizona, died in the crash. The KHP report said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The 41-year-old driver of the Ford Transit 250 from Garden City was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.