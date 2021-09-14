7-year-old girl dead after crash in Ford County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash has left two drivers hospitalized and a 7-year-old girl dead. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash took place on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

A Volkswagon Tiguan was headed eastbound on U.S. 50. The Tiguan attempted to pass a vehicle in front of them and struck a Ford Transit 250 on the westbound shoulder that was headed in the opposite direction. Both vehicles came to a stop in the north ditch.

The 29-year-old driver of the Volkswagon Tiguan, identified as Shelby A. Ansari of Mesa, Arizona, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries. A 7-year-old passenger inside, identified by authorities as Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera of Mesa, Arizona, died in the crash. The KHP report said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The 41-year-old driver of the Ford Transit 250 from Garden City was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories