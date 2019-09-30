7-year-old girl dead in southeast Kansas murder-suicide, man in critical condition

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) – Tragic news from southeast Kansas after a child is dead in what officials are calling a murder-suicide.

Parsons police tell KSN News that the suspect, identified as Zachary Castorena, shot a man in the face in the 1700 block of Chess on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. The man was transported by EMS and flown to KU Medical Center. He is in critical condition.

As officers were searching for the Castorena, they received a call from the him threatening suicide around 10:50 p.m. Castorena barricaded himself in the home in the 3100 block of Corning Ave. with his daughter. Officers attempted to negotiate with him.

Fearing for the child’s safety, officers entered the home and found that Castorena had shot his 7-year-old daughter in the head. Castorena then shot himself.

She died at the hospital early this morning. Castorena died at the scene.

