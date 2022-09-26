Approximately 70,000 people attended the air show and open house at McConnell Air Force Base on the weekend of Sept. 24-25, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The free air show at McConnell Air Force Base appears to have been a big success this past weekend.

Organizers say approximately 70,000 people attended the Frontiers in Flight Open House and Air Show. It was the first air show at McConnell in four years. They plan to hold the next one in 2024, most likely in September.

In addition to enjoying the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other flying acts, visitors were able to get an inside look at dozens of planes and vehicles on display.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds wait for their turn to perform at the air show and open house at McConnell Air Force Base on Sept. 24-25, 2022. (KSN Photo)

McConnell Air Force Base says the STEM hangar was one of the crowd favorites. It was a chance for visitors to learn about careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

The KSN Storm Tracker 3 vehicle was inside the STEM hangar. KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and meteorologists Warren Sears and Lucy Doll enjoyed meeting everyone who stopped to say hi.