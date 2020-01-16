Closings and Delays
71-year-old driver charged with hitting, killing Kansas girl

by: The Associated Press

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A 71-year-old man has been charged with striking and killing a 14-year-old girl as she walked home from her suburban Kansas City school last year.

Sudhir Gandhi, of Lenexa, Kansas, is jailed on $50,000 bond after he was charged Wednesday with reckless second-degree murder in the death of Alexandra Rumple.

Gandhi initially told investigators that his brakes failed in April before his car careened onto an Overland Park, Kansas, sidewalk, where it struck Rumple and narrowly missed three other children.

Rumple was an eighth-grader at a nearby middle school. Police say the car also hit a traffic light and wooden fencing. 

