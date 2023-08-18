WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities from several law enforcement agencies announced the results of “Operation Triple Beam” in Wichita.

“Operation Triple Beam” is a U.S. Marshals Service-led collaborative initiative that partners with federal, state, and local law enforcement to focus on violent crime. Over two 10-day periods between June 15-June and July 17-July 26, authorities targeted violent fugitives and those with active warrants in Wichita.

During the period, authorities confiscated over 73,000 fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of meth, 22 grams of cocaine, and 65 grams of marijuana and seized 19 firearms: 14 handguns, four rifles, and one shotgun. Seven firearm suppressors were also seized.

One hundred forty-nine felon warrants were cleared.

Authorities said the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and residents helped.

“I want to thank the community members themselves, who provided information, who assisted in providing actionable intelligence that allowed this operation to be a success,” Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan said. “This was an impact-driven program, meaning that we targeted, utilizing data-driven applications, impact players, people that were driving the crime, especially the violent crime here in Wichita.”

“This was a strategic operation that was designed for impact. That impact is to reduce the crime rate, the violent crime rate in Wichita,” Ronald Miller, United States Marshal for the District of Kansas, said.

Previously, “Operation Triple Beam” was conducted in Wichita in 2019 and 2021.

The following law enforcement agencies were involved: