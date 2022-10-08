WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, people gathered at Union Station in Wichita to attend ICT Bloktoberfest.

On Friday night, Bloktoberfest kicked off with Beer Fest, and the event had its first-ever sold-out crowd.

Saturday’s events included wiener dog races, a dad bod contest, food, and vendors.

Xclusive Events has been open for 15 years, and the group wanted to throw its own event after helping so many others in the community do the same.

“Seven years ago, we decided we should put on our own festival, and so we did that, and it was very important for us that we try to do a free community event, so that is what today is. Free community event, anybody can come out, and you can buy a beer, buy some food, but you don’t have to. That is why it was important to us to give back to the community,” said Crystal Mcdonald, Xclusive Events owner.

More information can be found here.