7th annual Midian Shrine ‘FEZtival of Trees’ begins Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Midian Shrine’s 7th Annual ‘FEZtival of Trees’ begins Friday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

The ‘FEZtival of Trees’ is an annual Christmas tree raffle hosted by Midian Shrine where you can win one of the 35 theme-decorated trees along with the “swag” gifts that go along with the tree.

Guests will also have the chance to purchase items from their ‘Sweet Shop,’ lunch and dinner at the ‘Snowflake Cafe,’ take selfies with Santa, and join the Shriners for breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays.

Midian Shrine is an international fraternity based on fun, fellowship, and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief, and truth. They have been a part of the Wichita community since 1909 and adopted a philanthropic mission in 1922 to provide medical care for children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

Many of the trees are donated and designed by members of Midian Shrine. One tree, in particular, was designed by the daughter of one of the Shriners.

“His daughter started asking her friends and acquaintances to donate,” Mark Butterfield, the Chief Rabban at Midian Shrine, told KSN. “Everything under that tree over there has been donated, or money that they donated that she has gone out and bought, and decorated that tree, and came up with her own theme.”

Proceeds from the ‘FEZtival of Trees’ assist with operating the costs of Midian Shrine Center and help provide care to the children.

The ‘FEZtival of Trees’ happens at the Midian Shrine Center located in downtown Wichita.

Admission to the event is $5 at the door, and raffle tickets are only $1 for one ticket and $20 for 25 tickets.

The raffle drawing will occur on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 3:30 p.m. after the last event ends.

Event Dates and Hours:

Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, head to Visit Wichita’s website.