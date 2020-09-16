8-foot WuShock statue unveiled at Steve Clark YMCA on WSU campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA unveiled a WuShock statue at the Steve Clark YMCA on Tuesday morning.

The eight-foot statue was placed at the entry plaza of the YMCA and the WSU Student Wellness Center located at Mike Oatman and Mid-Campus Drives.

Local artist Wade Hampton worked with WSU Athletics and Clark to capture his vision in sketch form, and sculptor Connie Ernatt transformed the drawing to the final bronze sculpture.

“WuShock is important to our family and it has been exciting to see this idea come to life through local artists,” said Clark. “It is now in a perfect location to welcome WSU students and members of the Wichita community to the YMCA.”

The Steve Clark YMCA Student Wellness Center opened on the campus of Wichita State University opened in January of 2020.

