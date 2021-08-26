8 Kansas counties have until Friday to apply for loan assistance for flood damages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents and businesses of Kansas counties with property damage resulting from flooding May 15-16, 2021, have until Friday, Aug. 27, to apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply for economic injury is March 28, 2022.

Gov. Laura Kelly requested SBA loan assistance on June 25 for residents and businesses in Ellis, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks, Russell and Smith counties.

Applications may be submitted through the SBA Virtual Business Recovery Center and Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center, Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time. FOCWAssistance@sba.gov; (800) 659-2955. Applicants may also apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications here. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Flooding in Natoma (Courtesy Sharon MacConnell)

Customer service representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each person complete their electronic loan application.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage. The deadline for EIDL applications is April 22, 2022.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. In addition, homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates can be as low as 2.88% for businesses, 2% for private nonprofit organizations and 1.625% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.