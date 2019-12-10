8 macaroni penguins hatch at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Zoo says its staff is raising eight fluffy new macaroni penguin chicks.
It is the first time the zoo has had that species of penguin in its 110-year history. Eggs for the chicks were flown in from SeaWorld San Diego and hatched in incubators.
Zoo officials said employees are hand-raising the chicks, which means giving each of them up to six feedings a day.
Macaroni penguins are native to the subantarctic and are named for the bright yellow feathers above their eyes.
The zoo expects the penguins to be on display sometime in the next few weeks.
LATEST STORIES:
- Meth, sedative found in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s body, court testimony reveals
- Police: Suspect arrested in southside Wichita apartment standoff
- Super Bowl-or-bust Saints have plenty to improve on
- Packers’ key to Super Bowl run: Get the ball to Aaron Jones
- Northbound I-135 reopens after crash near downtown