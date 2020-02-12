8 Sedgwick County detention deputies suspended for alleged use and sale of steroids

Breaking News
School bus involved in crash on Kansas Turnpike
Local

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said eight detention deputies have been suspended for allegedly using, distributing and selling steriods.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said eight detention deputies have been suspended for allegedly using, distributing and selling steroids.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received the allegation and began investigating and questioning deputies.

“Throughout the day, we did numerous interviews,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter. “This is all contained within this group of deputies using, selling, and possessing steroids. Selling was transpiring between these deputies as well. It doesn’t appear it has been introduced into the facility.”

The employees include seven men and one woman. The sheriff said three of them are believed to have sold the steroids.

“All of these folks have been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of any charges that might be filed,” said Sheriff Easter. “We believe it all took place outside of the facility. “

The investigation continues, and the sheriff’s office said they have detained some evidence.

“We have to get that tested, that will take a little bit,” said Sheriff Easter.

The information will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to see if charges will be filed.

As for deputy staffing at the jail, Sheriff Easter said some positions had to be shuffled around. He said fortunately 33 detention deputies have just graduated and another class of 25 just started Monday. The jail employs 223 detention deputies.

EMPLOYEES:

  • 27-year-old man: Employed 4 years
  • 28-year-old man: Employed 4 ½ years
  • 40-year-old man: Employed 16 years
  • 27-year-old man: Employed 6 ½ years
  • 29-year-old man: Employed 3 years
  • 46-year-old man: Employed 15 years
  • 28-year-old man: Employed 3 years
  • 25-year-old woman: Employed 3 years

