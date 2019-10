ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – An 8-year-old boy is in a Barton County Hospital after being hit by car while riding his bike.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show 8-year-old Andrew McGlynn was taken to Ellinwood Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say said Meredith Joiner was driving west on Sante Fe Boulevard in Ellinwood when she hit the boy while he was riding his bike over a cross walk.

Troopers did not indicate whether they believe a crime occurred.