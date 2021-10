DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said an 8-year-old boy is dead after the ATV he was riding overturned.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday on 134th Road South of Garnett.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Nicholas Williams of Offerle was riding an ATV at a field entrance and it overturned.

He was transported to Western Plains Medical Complex where he died. The boy was not wearing a helmet.