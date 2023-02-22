WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Sedgwick County homeowners will get a property valuation notice as early as next week. The county appraiser says the notices are going to any property that had a change in value or classification, and a lot had changed.

During the Wednesday Sedgwick County Commission meeting, the appraiser provided data that shows 80% of residential parcels in the county had an increase in value. The typical increase was 10%. Conversely, the data shows one percent of residential properties had a decrease in value. The typical decline was 17%.

2023 Valuation Summary

Status Typical change Residential Parcels 19% – No change in value * 80% – Increase in value 10% 1% – Decrease in value 17% Commercial Parcels 42% – No change in value * 52% – Increase in value 7% 6% – Decrease in value 7% Agricultural Parcels 19% – No change in value * 22% – Increase in value 9.5% 59% – Decrease in value 10% Source: Sedgwick County Appraiser

Sedgwick County Appraiser Mark Clark gave a couple of reasons for the higher valuations, including the jump in inflation last year and a hot housing market.

“My staff works hard to accurately determine the value of a home or business by comparing it to similar properties in the area,” he said in a news release. “Last year, sale prices were inflated and affected the value of neighboring homes.”

The County uses the annual appraisals to determine how much each property owner must pay in taxes to cover the cost of County services, like law enforcement, roads, parks and schools.

“Keep in mind, the appraiser’s office does not set the tax rate or collect money,” Ronnie Tidwell, chief deputy appraiser, said. “Our job is simply to figure out what each property is worth, based on fair market value.”

Several factors determine a property’s value, including location, age, square footage, and any repairs or remodeling.

If you live in a neighborhood with a lot of new construction or renovations, you will probably see your property valuation increase.

If you disagree with the appraisal, there are two ways to appeal:

Within 30 days of receiving the valuation notice, fill out the appeals request form on the back and return it to the Sedgwick County Appraiser’s Office. An informal meeting over the phone will be scheduled, when you will be given an explanation of how the valuation was determined and can give reasons why the county’s appraisal amount should be different. The Appraiser’s Office will mail a decision of the appeal by May 20. Challenge an appraisal when the 2023 property taxes are paid under protest on Dec. 20, 2023, or May 10, 2024. A protest form from the Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office must be filled out and filed with the tax payment so an informal meeting can be scheduled.

The property valuation can only be appealed once a year.

“But if the owner does not agree with the decision from the informal meeting, the case can be taken even further, all the way to district court,” Clark said. “We want you to be satisfied.”

For more information on property valuations and the appeals process, visit the Sedgwick County Appraiser’s Office website at sedgwickcounty.org.