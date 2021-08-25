80th Kansas Honor Flight takes off following suspension due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two World War II, eight Korean War and 22 Vietnam War veterans headed out on a Kansas Honor Flight following a one-year suspension due to COVID-19.

The veterans flew Southwest Airlines to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday where they will visit the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Marine Corps War Memorial, the United States Navy Memorial, the United States Air Force Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Additionally, the group will tour the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

All but two of the welcome home celebrations will be in the baggage claim area of Dwight D.

Eisenhower National Airport terminal, 2277 Eisenhower Airport Pkwy. Free parking will be available in

the short-term lot. Facemasks are required.

The schedule for the welcome home celebrations are as follows: