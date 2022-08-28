ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday.

“We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan

Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was in bad shape and appeared to have been assaulted.

Buchanan says the arrived and did cpr on the woman. Ambulance crews revived her but she later died at the hospital.

Then a manhunt was underway.

“During the investigation we learned that she had just picked up a 23-year old white male, a relative, from the jail,” said Buchanan. “He had been in jail for the past year, and brought him here.”

Buchanan says the suspect took the victims car. They used the FLOCK camera license reader system to locate where the car had gone.

“The FLOCK system that Wichita uses,” said Buchanan. “We were able to spot him at 13th and Woodlawn.”

Buchanan says the suspect was found in a cemetery, and appeared to be not responding.

He says police used two or three shots of Narcan to revive the suspect. He has been taken to the hospital where Buchanan says he will stay until recovered.

Buchanan says that suspect will be booked into jail on charges as early as Monday.

The identity of the victim is not yet released. Buchanan expects to release more information, including a motive, on Monday.