81-year-old man dies after Reno County crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said an 81-year-old man who was in a car crash late Tuesday has died. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. southeast of Hutchinson, near Yoder Road and Trail West Road.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the 81-year-old may have suffered a medical problem, causing his SUV to travel at a very slow speed or even stop in the roadway. A pickup, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Mount Hope, crashed into the back of the SUV. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The teenager was wearing his seatbelt, plus the truck’s airbags deployed. He had minor injuries.

Investigators say the 81-year-old man from Moundridge was not wearing his seatbelt, but the SUV’s airbags did deploy. He was taken in critical condition to the hospital in Hutchinson and then to a Wichita hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name yet.

