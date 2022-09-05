WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a missing Wichita man. The Wichita Police Department requested the action so that more people will help to find 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell.
The police department says Cromwell suffers from early onset dementia. He left home without a phone around 11 a.m. Monday.
Police say he may be heading to Lyons in Rice County. He drives a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag number 083 GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a license plate reader in Nickerson, in Reno County, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Monday. The truck was headed west.
Cromwell is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs 183 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray shirt with blue letters, and black shoes.
Police ask that if you see Cromwell or his truck, call 911 immediately.