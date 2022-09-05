WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a missing Wichita man. The Wichita Police Department requested the action so that more people will help to find 81-year-old Phillip Cromwell.

The police department says Cromwell suffers from early onset dementia. He left home without a phone around 11 a.m. Monday.

Phillip Cromwell (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

The Wichita Police Department said this is Phillip Cromwell’s truck in Nickerson on Monday afternoon. (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

Police say he may be heading to Lyons in Rice County. He drives a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with tag number 083 GNZ. The vehicle was spotted by a license plate reader in Nickerson, in Reno County, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Monday. The truck was headed west.

Cromwell is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs 183 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray shirt with blue letters, and black shoes.

Police ask that if you see Cromwell or his truck, call 911 immediately.