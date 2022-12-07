WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been 81 years since the Japanese bombing attack on Pearl Harbor.

About 2,400 servicemen were killed in the bombing, which launched the U.S. into World War II. The USS Arizona alone lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, nearly half the death toll.

On Wednesday, Wichitans gathered at Veterans Memorial Park for a short ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Survivors Memorial.

Bells were tolled, and those who gathered heard about the bombing that took so many lives that day.

“This is December 7th. When I talk to children in schools, I always tell them, if you are remembered, you will never be forgotten, and this day in history should be remembered of what happened and the amount of carnage that happened that day. We should remember that and reflect on that, so history does not repeat itself,” said Herb Duncan, American Legion Post 4.

In honor of Pearl Harbor, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through sundown on Thursday.