Butler Community College receives record gift for two programs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler Community College is receiving a significant donation from some local benefactors. The school did not release the amount but said it is the largest gift in the culinary and hospitality programs’ history.

Scott Redler, co-founder and COO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, along with his wife Betsy, and Vantage Point Properties announced on Thursday that they are making a significant donation to the Butler Community College Foundation to support the growth and expansion of Butler’s award-winning culinary arts program.

A cash and land gift will prepare Butler’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management programs to make improvements. The result will be a brand new teaching and entertaining building that will serve as a training center. Its purpose is to provide students the opportunity to showcase their unique cuisines to the public.

The training center is going in the Andover Marketplace area at Kellogg and Andover Road.