86% of Kansans will not travel during the holiday season due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you traveling for Thanksgiving? A surprising number of Kansans say “no.”

AAA says the increase in COVID-19 cases and state restrictions are to blame. Eighty-six percent of Kansans tell AAA they are going to skip the road trip and stay put during the holiday season.

Nearly 750 people were asked to participate in this survey, out of those, 47% say they will not travel because of COVID. The other 53% say they were not planning to travel during this holiday season anyway. AAA says typically Thanksgiving is a busy holiday, but this year, they expect more people will stay home and celebrate in a small group. They say air travel will also see fewer passengers.



“I think we were planning on about 50 million traveling this Thanksgiving, but now with cases, all around the United States, a lot of people are rethinking that,” said Matt Bert, AAA.

Even with fewer people expected on the roads, the Wichita Police Department will be re-enforcing their annual campaign reminding people to drive responsibly.

LATEST STORIES: