WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, 89 Wichita area students graduated from the YMCA’s Job Prep program.

This program has one simple goal, to get 15-17-year-old students ready to take on jobs. From applying and interviews to working and managing money.

“What’s so amazing is that Job Prep is now in its 13th year, and we are continuing to reach more and more teens who are discovering everything that they can contribute to the community,” said Tyrone Baker, who heads the initiative as the Y’s Community Development Branch Senior Program Director. “Watching youth recognize their potential before your very eyes, realizing there is more to their future than entry-level jobs, is a wonderful thing to witness.”

Job Prep graduate Alexandria Stubblefield says she proved to herself she has what it takes to hold a job.

“I showed myself that I could do this. If I wanted to, I could go into retail, I kind of want to start with my interests as a career first, but I think I really showed myself what I could do and where I could go in life,” Stubblefield said.

She says she would recommend the program to any students looking for experience and who want to meet new people.

For more information on the Job Prep program, visit the YMCA’s website.