WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 9-year-old boy died following a crash near downtown Wichita on Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers responded to Kellogg and Seneca around 10:15 p.m.

Officers found a 2007 Ford Focus driven by a 27-year-old man who had non-life-threatening injuries. With him was a 9-year-old boy. The boy was pronounced dead after being ejected in the crash.

An investigation by the WPD revealed the Ford Focus was eastbound on Kellogg and sideswiped a 2017 Ford F-150, causing it to collide with a 2004 Dodge Ram. The driver of the Ford Focus lost control of his car and ran into the bridge abutment.

A 24-year-old man was driving the Dodge Ram. A 21-year-old man was driving the Ford F-150. Both were not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.