WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ninety animals were adopted from the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) on Saturday.

Overall, 33 cats, 56 dogs and a guinea pig named French Fry were all adopted.

So far, since January 1, the KHS has adopted out 3,561 animals in total.

At the adoption event, sponsored by 6Meridian, adult dogs, six months and older, cost $25 to take home. This included spay/neuter procedures, microchips and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Adult cats, 11 months and older, were pick your price at the adoption event. Kittens were adopt two for the price of one.

Missed the event? There are still plenty of cats, dogs and small animals looking for homes.

If you cannot adopt, consider helping out in other ways – such as fostering, donating or volunteering.