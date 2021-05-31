Memorial Day in Hesston: Boys Scouts and Girls Scouts honor those who served

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Boy Scouts of America along with the Girls Scouts of the USA honored those who served and sacrificed at a Hesston remembrance event on a rainy Memorial Day Monday.

The participants led the Pledge of Allegiance and presented flowers in honor of those lost. They also buried grommets from retired flags at veteran gravesites.

American Legion riders offered their support to the scouts during the ceremony.

Senator Carolyn McGinn with Kansas 31st District was present at the event Monday. “Your stories are important, and they need to be shared to all of us, but especially to our youth,” she said.

“Let us remember today, that our freedom, that came our freedom came with a price,” McGinn continued. “The price was life, by sharing and having respect for one another as we work to solve problems — we can continue to be a great nation.”