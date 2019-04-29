911 calls made every month of 2019 leading up to death of 2-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has obtained the 911 recordings leading up to the day the body of 2-year-old Zaiden Javonovich was found. Those calls range from suicide threats, domestic violence, welfare checks and more.

Twenty one calls to 911 were made from Jan. 2018 until Apr. 11, the day Zaiden’s body was found inside his family’s mobile home on S. Hydraulic.

The calls were made by concerned citizens, both parents, Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich, who have been charged with the murder and Zaiden’s grandmother, Donna Lloyd.

A neighbor dialed 911 the day the body was found reporting that he heard a fight coming from the home.

“I was standing out on my porch,” said the 911 caller. “I heard very violent yelling and then I heard people striking each other and yelling and screaming and I still hear a woman screaming. Whatever is going on in that house is not good right now.”

But, before that day, at least 20 other called were made to 911.

Fourteen of those were made in 2018 and seven more in 2019.

The first call was from Javonovich, claiming Marchant was trying to commit suicide. According to documents from Sedgwick County Emergency Communications of the 911 calls, one of those suicide threats was while Marchant was pregnant.

“My fiance’ just put a knife to her throat and is trying to kill herself,” said Javonovich.

That wasn’t the only time, though. Several other calls were about Marchant threatening to committ suicide.

In one call, you can hear her screaming.

“Help, help, somebody help me,” said Marchant. “Somebody help me.”

Javonovich said, “Get up off the floor, Brandi.”

In Feb. 2018, Marchant called 911, herself.

In that call, she admitted to abusing her son and pushing Javonovich, not knowing if he needed medical attention or not.

“My boyfriend tried to touch me and I pushed him off of me and I made him hit his head on the wall,” said Marchant. “I smacked my son in the face earlier.”

Zaiden’s grandmother, Donna Lloyd, also called for help several times. One of those calls was in March 2018.

“She slapped my 11-month-old grandbaby,” said Lloyd. “You guys came out and didn’t do a damn thing about it. That baby was over here for two days with her fingerprints on his face when he’s 11-months-old. She needs some kind of psychotic help. There’s something wrong with her and this is not healthy for my grandbaby. He’s just a one year old.”

While those 911 calls were made by Lloyd, it’s unclear if any of those calls were forwarded on to DCF for further investigation.

KSN reached out to Lloyd, but she declined to comment.

Some calls are short and others include both Marchant and Javonovich becoming very frustrated with dispatchers and the questions they are being asked.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nearly all of those calls.

Lt. Tim Myers said four cases were made from the calls and they include domestic violence and threats of suicide.

Lt. Myers said regardless of how many times 911 is called by someone, if deputies do ont find evidence of abuse, neglect, domestioc violence or another crime, there is not much the deputies can do.

He said the deputies cannot force their way into a home unless a crime is committed or someone is in danger.

Lt. Myers also said not every time deputies went to the home someone answered the door.

Stay with KSN as we continue to follow this story.