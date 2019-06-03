911 misdials make up 20 percent of calls in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Did you dial 911 by accident? It is common in Sedgwick County. In fact at one point, it made up 20 percent of all its 911 calls.

KSN found out as it was just getting better, calls are back on the rise.

All calls begin with 911 what’s the location of your emergency? Then often, dispatches hear silence, movement and sometimes dial tones.

Elora Forshee is the director for Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

“Maybe they put their phone in their purse or pocket. They haven’t locked it down yet, so they’re dialing buttons.”

She tells KSN that the county averages more 5,854 a month. It is up slightly from last year.

Forshee said the county started to see a rise when many cell phones transitioned from the old flip phones to the open face smartphones. The county doesn’t know why it’s going up again. The only theory is that more people having access to cell phones.

KSN looked at how easy it is to dial 911 and not even know it. On many of the iPhones, there’s a feature where you hold down the power and volume buttons, and in seconds, there’s 911 ready to go for you along with a countdown clock that automatically dials you in.

“I have not heard of that one, but I know there’s a lot of features that are coming out on different devices on smartphones, smartwatches that are to aid you into calling 911 easily,” Forshee said.

Forshee said while it’s a great feature in cases of real emergencies. It ties up the 911 system. Those misdials take away time and resources for the real thing.

KSN reached out to Apple several times about this very issue, but we never heard back from them.

Sedgwick County did hire more people for the 911 call center to deal with this. They said if you know you’ve accidentally dialed 911 don’t hang up. They say stay on the line and tell the operator you made a mistake, and you won’t be penalized.