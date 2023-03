WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 911 service was briefly disrupted Tuesday morning in Wichita.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications says the outage happened at 9:53 a.m. and was restored by 9:58 a.m. It was caused by a loss of connection with AT&T and not a 911 system malfunction.

The county is working with AT&T to determine what caused the outage and respond to any potential missed calls.