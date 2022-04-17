TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has announced the 92 Kansas schools that will be receiving the 2021 Challenge Awards.

These awards recognize schools in Kansas that are making notable strides in student achievement despite seeing challenges in their school population. They specifically recognize schools for outstanding achievement and uncommon accomplishments based on the state’s assessment results in math and reading, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism rates, and the socio-economic status of those who take the test.

Since the award’s inception in 2002, over 1,800 awards have been presented to schools across Kansas.

The Confidence in Kansas Public Task Force is a nonprofit corporation created in 1981 with two missions, to strengthen the confidence in the state’s public education and to increase awareness of the positive aspects of public education in the state.

Members of the task force include the American Association of University Women; Kansas PTA; Kansas Association of School Boards; Kansas National Education Association; Kansas State Board of Education; Kansas State High School Activities Association; Kansas Partners in Education; League of Women Voters — Kansas; and the United School Administrators of Kansas.

Schools receiving the 2021 Challenge Awards are: