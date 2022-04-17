TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has announced the 92 Kansas schools that will be receiving the 2021 Challenge Awards.
These awards recognize schools in Kansas that are making notable strides in student achievement despite seeing challenges in their school population. They specifically recognize schools for outstanding achievement and uncommon accomplishments based on the state’s assessment results in math and reading, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism rates, and the socio-economic status of those who take the test.
Since the award’s inception in 2002, over 1,800 awards have been presented to schools across Kansas.
The Confidence in Kansas Public Task Force is a nonprofit corporation created in 1981 with two missions, to strengthen the confidence in the state’s public education and to increase awareness of the positive aspects of public education in the state.
Members of the task force include the American Association of University Women; Kansas PTA; Kansas Association of School Boards; Kansas National Education Association; Kansas State Board of Education; Kansas State High School Activities Association; Kansas Partners in Education; League of Women Voters — Kansas; and the United School Administrators of Kansas.
Schools receiving the 2021 Challenge Awards are:
- McKinley Elementary School, Abilene USD 435
- Caldwell Elementary School, Caldwell USD 360
- Caldwell Secondary School, Caldwell USD 360
- Central Plains Junior-Senior High School, Central Plains USD 112
- Anthony Elementary School, Chaparral USD 361
- Harper Elementary School, Chaparral USD 361
- Southeast Elementary School, Cherokee USD 247
- Southeast Middle School, Cherokee USD 247
- Concordia Middle School, Concordia USD 333
- Deerfield Middle School, Deerfield USD 216
- Oaklawn Elementary School, Derby USD 260
- Paul B. Cooper Elementary School, Derby USD 260
- Wineteer Elementary School, Derby USD 260
- Dexter Elementary School, Dexter USD 471
- Central Elementary School, Dodge City USD 443
- Miller Elementary School, Dodge City USD 443
- Northwest Elementary School, Dodge City USD 443
- Sunnyside Elementary School, Dodge City USD 443
- Blackmore Elementary School, El Dorado USD 490.
- Skelly Elementary School, El Dorado USD 490
- Elk Valley Elementary School, Elk Valley USD 283
- Logan Avenue Elementary School, Emporia USD 253.
- Erie High School, Erie-Galesburg USD 101
- Fairfield Schools, Fairfield USD 310
- Galena Middle School, Galena USD 499
- Liberty Elementary School, Galena USD 499
- Victor Ornelas Elementary School, Garden City USD 457
- Grandview Elementary School, Geary County USD 475
- Washington Elementary School, Geary County USD 475
- Golden Plains Middle School, Golden Plains USD 316
- Great Bend High School, Great Bend USD 428
- Park Elementary School, Great Bend USD 428
- Riley Elementary School, Great Bend USD 428
- Grinnell Middle School, Grinnell USD 291
- Hamilton High School, Hamilton USD 390
- Lincoln Elementary School, Hays USD 489
- Healy Elementary School, Healy USD 468
- Faris Elementary School, Hutchinson USD 308
- Lincoln Elementary School, Hutchinson USD 308
- Independence Middle School, Independence USD 446
- Jefferson Elementary School, Independence USD 446
- Jayhawk Elementary School, Jayhawk USD 346
- Arrowhead Middle School, Kansas City USD 500
- Bertram Caruthers Elementary School, Kansas City USD 500
- Emerson Elementary School, Kansas City USD 500
- John Fiske Elementary School, Kansas City USD 500
- Mark Twain Elementary School, Kansas City USD 500
- Sumner Academy of Arts and Science, Kansas City USD 500
- Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, Kansas City USD 500
- Kingman Middle School, Kingman-Norwich USD 331
- Lakin Middle School, Lakin USD 215
- Southern Coffey County Elementary, LeRoy-Gridley USD 245
- Lewis Elementary School, Lewis USD 502
- Lincoln Elementary School, Lincoln USD 298
- Lincoln Junior-Senior High School, Lincoln USD 298
- Lyons Central Elementary School, Lyons USD 405
- Macksville Elementary School, Macksville USD 351
- Marion Middle School, Marion-Florence USD 408
- Minneola High School, Minneola USD 219
- South Gray High School, Montezuma USD 371
- Prairie Heights Elementary School, Morris County USD 417
- Slate Creek Elementary School, Newton USD 373
- Westview Elementary School, Olathe USD 233
- Osage City Elementary School, Osage City USD 420
- Osage City Middle School, Osage City USD 420
- Meadowlark Elementary School, Pittsburg USD 250
- Pittsburg Middle School, Pittsburg USD 250
- Westside Elementary School, Pittsburg USD 250
- Pretty Prairie Elementary School, Pretty Prairie USD 311
- Remington Elementary School at Potwin, Remington-Whitewater USD 206
- Rock Hills Junior-Senior High School, Rock Hills USD 107
- Cottonwood Elementary School, Salina USD 305
- Logan Elementary School, Seaman USD 345
- Crestview Elementary School, Shawnee Mission USD 512
- Merriam Park Elementary School, Shawnee Mission USD 512
- Miltonvale Elementary School, Southern Cloud USD 334
- Hartford Junior-Senior High School, Southern Lyon USD 252
- Neosho Rapids Elementary School, Southern Lyon USD 252
- Stanton County Elementary School, Stanton USD 452
- Sublette Elementary School, Sublette USD 374
- Sublette Middle School, Sublette USD 374
- Thunder Ridge Middle School, Thunder Ridge USD 110
- Tescott Elementary School, Twin Valley USD 240
- Maple Hill Elementary School, Wabaunsee USD 329
- Allison Traditional Magnet Middle School, Wichita USD 259
- Brooks Magnet Middle School, Wichita USD 259.
- Franklin Elementary School, Wichita USD 259
- Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet School, Wichita USD 259
- Kensler Elementary School, Wichita USD 259
- Lawrence Elementary School, Wichita USD 259.
- Mayberry Cultural/Fine Arts Magnet School, Wichita USD 259
- McLean Science/Tech Magnet School, Wichita USD 259