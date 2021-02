HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 93-year-old Hutchinson woman died from injuries after she was struck while crossing E. Ave. A.

It happened around 12:24 on Saturday. Hutchinson police responded to the scene.

Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound and struck the woman who was traveling across the street outside of the crosswalk.

The pedestrian, identified as Carmen Raya, was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where she died.

Police said the case is still under investigation.